Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONRF. Societe Generale cut their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Moncler has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.