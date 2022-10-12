Monumental Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 627,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.