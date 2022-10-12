Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,343 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 129,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 126,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,995. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

