Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

