Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 3,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,716. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

