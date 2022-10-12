Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

