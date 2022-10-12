Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $321.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $240.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day moving average is $293.67. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

