Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $191.79 million and $6.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00083334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,627,945 coins and its circulating supply is 422,384,741 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,038,521,434 with 419,596,510 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.4577271 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,240,222.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

