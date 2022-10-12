Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $10.21 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $10.21 or 0.00053480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,504,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,519,670 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Moonriver has a current supply of 10,503,341 with 5,504,638 in circulation. The last known price of Moonriver is 10.52028071 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,400,954.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

