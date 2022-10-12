Morgan Stanley Boosts Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of -0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $367,304.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $367,304.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,208 shares of company stock worth $5,267,693. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $11,740,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $4,172,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

