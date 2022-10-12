Morgan Stanley Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $137.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AME. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

