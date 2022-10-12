Morgan Stanley Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. 10,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,476. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.