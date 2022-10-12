Morgan Stanley Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $5.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

SWIM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,985. Latham Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,771 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

