Morgan Stanley Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $10.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

HAYW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. Hayward has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,613,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $15,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

