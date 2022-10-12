Morgan Stanley Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $12.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBI. CJS Securities started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus International Group by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

