Morgan Stanley Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
See Also
