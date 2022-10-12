Morgan Stanley Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.