Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.