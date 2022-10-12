MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTY traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,033. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

About MTY Food Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.