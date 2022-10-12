Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 237,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.