NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NC opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.