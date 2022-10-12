NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NC opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

