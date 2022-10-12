National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,356,356 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2,114.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356,356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.55% of Ovintiv worth $62,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.