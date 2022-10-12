National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 205,468 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.28% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $200,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,475,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.