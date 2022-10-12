National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.28% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $336,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after buying an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 87,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

