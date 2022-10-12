National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NPK opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

