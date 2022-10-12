National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NPK opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.64.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
