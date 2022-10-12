National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NSA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

