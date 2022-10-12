Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

