NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212.40 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,952,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,725. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock has a market cap of £20.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.49%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

