Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $658,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 358,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Trading Up 1.9 %

NLS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

