Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nautilus by 180.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

