Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 240.27% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $159.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Navios Maritime by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.