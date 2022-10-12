Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 3.0 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 261,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,284. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

