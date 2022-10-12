NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00016504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $136.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008310 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,595,928 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

