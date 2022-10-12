NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0394

NEM (XEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $354.34 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM (XEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. NEM has a current supply of 8,999,999,999. The last known price of NEM is 0.03950925 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,321,621.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nem.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

