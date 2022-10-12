Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.02) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR NEM traded down €0.94 ($0.96) on Wednesday, reaching €47.24 ($48.20). The stock had a trading volume of 76,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.89. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($118.52).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

