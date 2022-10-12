NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

