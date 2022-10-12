NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $16,920.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $16,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,009.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $16,905.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $15,165.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 302,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

