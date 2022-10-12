Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $124.69 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00271529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00121269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00743002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00578783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00258489 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network (CKB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CKB through the process of mining. Nervos Network has a current supply of 36,680,680,992.46365 with 33,340,068,750.291035 in circulation. The last known price of Nervos Network is 0.00372628 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,322,296.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nervos.org/.”

