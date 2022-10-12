New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,740. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.