NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.27. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $378.63.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
