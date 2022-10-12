NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.27. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

