NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

