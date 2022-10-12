NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $110.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 272,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.