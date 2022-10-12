Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.05

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.