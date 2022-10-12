Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 914,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 29.77%. Research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

