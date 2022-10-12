NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) dropped 23.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 457,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,206,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.