Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $816.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Noah has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

