Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in September

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NROM remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,280. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.98. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

