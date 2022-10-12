Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €11.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.03.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 0.7 %

NRDBY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 392,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

