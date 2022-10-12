North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Donaldson Price Performance

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

