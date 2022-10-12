North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

MDT stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

