North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASB opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.